Miner Vale starts up iron ore grinding hub in China's Zhoushan

Min Zhang Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said on Tuesday its iron ore grinding hub with China's Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group in the eastern province of Zhejiang has been put into production.

The hub, with three production lines, is expected to turn out 3 million tonnes of high-grade ground iron ore fines a year, Vale said in a statement.

