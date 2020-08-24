Miner Vale starts up iron ore grinding hub in China's Zhoushan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday its iron ore grinding hub with China's Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group in the eastern province of Zhejiang has been put into production.

The hub, with three production lines, is expected to turn out 3 million tonnes of high-grade ground iron ore fines a year, Vale said in a statement.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

