Miner Tharisa annual profit more than doubles on strong prices

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Miner Tharisa Plc THAJ.JTHST.L reported a more than twofold jump in full-year profit on Thursday, driven by strong production and improved prices of platinum group metals and chrome concentrates.

Tharisa, which is listed on both London and Johannesburg stock exchanges, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, climbed to 38.3 US cents in the year ended Sept. 30, from 16.9 US cents in the previous year.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

