Miner Teck Resources profit surges on strong copper prices

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

The Vancouver British Columbia-based company said profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), or C$2.93 per share, from C$305 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.