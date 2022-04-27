US Markets
Miner Teck Resources profit surges on strong copper prices

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

The Vancouver British Columbia-based company said profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), or C$2.93 per share, from C$305 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

