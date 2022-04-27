Miner Teck Resources posts five-fold jump in profit on strong copper prices

Adds copper prices, production, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a five-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand.

Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while sales volumes stood at 69,300 tonnes compared with 67,000 tonnes.

The Vancouver British Columbia-based company said profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), or C$2.93 per share, from C$305 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

