Miner Sigma Lithium to explore strategic alternatives

Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

September 13, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Miner Sigma Lithium SGML.V said on Wednesday it is evaluating strategic alternatives for the whole company, including its Brazilian unit.

The company said it has received multiple proposals for its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil, Sigma Brazil and parent company Sigma Lithium.

The proposals were from "global industry leaders in the energy, auto, batteries and lithium refining industries", according to Sigma Lithium.

The company said it plans to conclude the evaluation this year.

