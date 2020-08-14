Miner Sibanye-Stillwater sees profit in first-half on higher gold prices

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Friday it expects to swing to a profit in the first half of 2020 on higher gold prices and a strong dollar as well as lower impact to its operations from the coronavirus downturn.

The precious metals company, which is also "positive" for the second half, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June is expected to be 350 cents compared with loss per share of 54 cents a year earlier when it was hit by strikes.

HEPS is the key measure of profitability for South African companies.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

