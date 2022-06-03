World Markets

Miner Sibanye says unions given mandate to accept wage deal

Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

June 3 (Reuters) - South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had been given a mandate to accept a three-year wage deal.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9.

Sibanye said in a statement that an agreement must still be formally concluded with the leaders of NUM and AMCU to be binding.

The final agreement will be extended to all employees including members of the UASA and Solidarity unions, Sibanye added.

"We welcome this positive step towards ending the industrial action at our gold operations," said Sibanye's chief regional officer in southern Africa, Richard Stewart.

Most Popular