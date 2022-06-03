Miner Sibanye says unions given mandate to accept wage deal

Adds detail, context

June 3 (Reuters) - South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had been given a mandate to accept a three-year wage deal.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9.

Sibanye said in a statement that an agreement must still be formally concluded with the leaders of NUM and AMCU to be binding.

The final agreement will be extended to all employees including members of the UASA and Solidarity unions, Sibanye added.

"We welcome this positive step towards ending the industrial action at our gold operations," said Sibanye's chief regional officer in southern Africa, Richard Stewart.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.