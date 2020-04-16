Miner Rio Tinto's shipments rise 5.5% as output recovers after cyclone hit

April 17 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX on Friday posted a 5.5% rise in quarterly iron ore shipments, boosted by strong production in March that more than offset damages caused by a tropical cyclone in the Pilbara region earlier in the quarter.

The world's second-largest miner of iron ore shipped 72.9 million tonnes of the commodity during the quarter ended March 31, compared with 69.1 million tonnes a year earlier. UBS had expected shipments of 74.4 million tonnes.

The miner lowered its 2020 spending to $5 billion to $6 billion from its earlier guidance of $7 billion, partly due to the COVID-19 crisis and in part due to favourable currency impact from a stronger U.S. dollar, it said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.