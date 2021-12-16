Miner Nexa says restarts production at Peru zinc mine after blockade cleared

LIMA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Miner Nexa Resources NEXA.N, controlled by Brazilian holding company Votorantim SA, said on Thursday it had resumed production at its Cerro Lindo zinc mine in Peru after suspending it earlier this week due to a road blockade protests.

The firm said that it expected the mine to get back to full capacity by Dec. 18 after police cleared the blockade by local communities.

The standoff comes just as another large mine, MMG Ltd's 1208.HK huge Las Bambas copper deposit, said it had suspended production due to a road blockade that started in November.

Mining conflicts are on the rise in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer and an important producer of zinc, as empowered local communities are ramping up demands under the new administration of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

Cerro Lindo is located in Peru's Ica region, south of Lima. Nexa said it ranks among the 15 largest zinc mines in the world.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

