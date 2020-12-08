US Markets
Miner Newmont forecasts higher gold production next year

Top gold producer Newmont Corp on Tuesday forecast higher production of the precious metal next year at lower costs, hoping to build on a surge in demand seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects 2021 gold output to be 6.5 million ounces, compared with 6 million ounces it expects to report this year.

