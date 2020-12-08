Miner Newmont forecasts higher gold production next year

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Top gold producer Newmont Corp NEM.N on Tuesday forecast higher production of the precious metal next year at lower costs, hoping to build on a surge in demand seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects 2021 gold output to be 6.5 million ounces, compared with 6 million ounces it expects to report this year.

