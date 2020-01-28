Miner Kirkland's wins Detour shareholder backing for C$4.4 bln takeover - Global & Mail

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has clinched its C$4.4 billion takeover of smaller rival Detour Gold Corp by locking up support of more than two-thirds of Detour shareholders, a Globe and Mail reporter tweeted on Tuesday.

