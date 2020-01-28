Miner Kirkland's wins Detour shareholder backing for C$4.4 bln takeover - Global & Mail

Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has clinched its C$4.4 billion takeover of smaller rival Detour Gold Corp by locking up support of more than two-thirds of Detour shareholders, a Globe and Mail reporter tweeted on Tuesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.