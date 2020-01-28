Miner Kirkland wins shareholder backing for C$4.4 bln Detour takeover

Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd's takeover offer of C$4.4 billion ($3.35 billion) for rival Detour Gold Corp won shareholders' support at both companies on Tuesday, a person familiar with the votings said.
