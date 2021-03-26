Miner KAZ gets final bid of 4 bln pounds from Nova Resources

Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc has received a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from Chairman-led Nova Resources after minority shareholders rejected two proposals for being too low.

Under the new offer, KAZ shareholders will receive 850 pence in cash, up from an earlier offer of 780 pence, the companies said. Shareholders will also get a special dividend.

($1 = 0.7274 pounds)

