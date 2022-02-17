PPT

Miner IGO gets Wyloo support for Western Areas $790 mln buyout bid

Australian nickel and lithium miner IGO Ltd said on Thursday Wyloo Consolidated Investments, one of Western Areas' top shareholders, has agreed to vote in support of A$1.10 billion ($790.24 million) buyout.

The deal, announced in mid-December, was unanimously recommended by Western Areas' board and had the support of it largest shareholder Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX.

($1 = 1.3920 Australian dollars)

