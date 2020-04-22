Miner Gemfields suspends buyback programme, cuts working days

April 22 (Reuters) - Gemfields Group GEMGE.L, GMLJ.J, owner of jewellery maker Faberge, said on Wednesday it suspended its share buyback programme and cut working days across the UK amid plans to shore up its finances in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The miner said its entire staff in the UK, including board members, will witness a 20% reduction in their salaries and a four-day working week schedule with effect from May 1.

"Should the UK lockdown restrictions remain in effect after May 31, 2020, a three-day working week with a further 20% reduction in salary may become necessary," Gemfields added.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.