Miner Fresnillo raises 2023 gold outlook as grades, volumes improve

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexico-focused miner Fresnillo FRES.L on Wednesday raised its annual outlook for gold production, supported by improved performance at its Herradura mine and higher volumes at its Noche Buena mine in the Latin American country.

The group said it expects to record attributable gold output in the range of 590,000 to 640,000 ounces for the year.

Chief Executive Officer Octavio Alvídrez said the group's mines, which faced labour shortages last year due to reforms in Mexico that restricted the hiring of sub-contractors, are now "well-staffed" for the year ahead.

