Miner Fresnillo raises 2023 gold outlook as grades, volumes improve

January 25, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexico-focused miner Fresnillo FRES.L on Wednesday raised its outlook for gold production in 2023, helped by improved performance at its Herradura mine and higher volumes at its Noche Buena mine in the Latin American country.

The group said it expects to record attributable gold output in the range of 590,000 to 640,000 ounces for the year.

