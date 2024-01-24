News & Insights

BHP

Miner Fortescue posts marginal drop in shipments; lowers Iron Bridge estimates

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

January 24, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and John Biju for Reuters ->

Updates with details and background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX posted a fall in second quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, reflecting maintenance at some of its key projects in Western Australia and trimmed full-year shipments target at the flagship Iron Bridge project.

The world's fourth largest iron ore miner shipped 48.7 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compares with 49.4 mt shipped a year earlier and a consensus estimate of 48.0 mt.

Pricing for low grade iron ore, which is the bulk of the firm's products, has found support as steel mills focus on conserving margins amid lingering weakness in China's construction sector

The company's trimmed fiscal 2024 shipments forecast at its flagship Iron Bridges project to a range of 2 mt to 4 mt from 5 mt estimated earlier.

The Canning Basin Raw Water Pipeline at the project faced further leaks during the quarter, Fortescue said, impacting flow rate.

The magnetite project in the Pilbara region will allow the company to blend high-grade output with its typically lower grade ore, raising average quality above 60%, making it more competitive when compared to BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX.

Fortescue kept its fiscal 2024 total shipments estimates unchanged at 192 mt to 197 mt.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.