Miner Fortescue lifts cost estimate for crucial Iron Bridge project again

Adds details on Iron Bridge project, background

May 28 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Friday raised its cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year, citing the impact of inflation and unfavourable foreign currency rates on its expenses as well as labour constraints.

The company said the project, the centrepiece of its plan to meet China's demand for high-grade ore, will be ready for first production by December 2022.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it now expects the project, a joint venture between Formosa Steel and Fortescue, to cost between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, up from a prior estimate of $3 billion.

The project has already incurred costs of $1.5 billion as at the end of April, with a major chunk of the expenses borne by the Australian miner.

Senior executives of the company had resigned in February after a review of the project following media reports that it faced a cost blowout of as much as 25%.

Fortescue had earlier planned first production from Iron Bridge in the first half of 2022. The company said the project is still expected to deliver 22 million tonnes per year of high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate product.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.