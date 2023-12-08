Miner First Quantum's Panama unit requests permission to lay off more than 4,000

PANAMA CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum's unit in Panama said on Friday it had requested government authorization to lay off more than 4,000 of its employees.

A court ruling last month prompted the Panamanian government to order the closure of First Quantum's lucrative copper mine in the country.

