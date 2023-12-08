News & Insights

Miner First Quantum's Panama unit requests permission to lay off more than 4,000

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 08, 2023 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Eli Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum's unit in Panama said on Friday it had requested government authorization to lay off more than 4,000 of its employees.

A court ruling last month prompted the Panamanian government to order the closure of First Quantum's lucrative copper mine in the country.

(Reporting by Eli Moreno; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

