Miner Ferrexpo's second-quarter output jumps

July 06, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Thursday its second-quarter production recorded an uptick of 18% from previous quarter as improved power supply allowed the company to restart operations in its second pelletiser line.

The London-listed company reported a total iron ore pellet production of 1,066 million metric tons for its second quarter, compared with 900,000 tons in first quarter.

