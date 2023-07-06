Miner Ferrexpo's second-quarter output jumps

July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Thursday its second-quarter production recorded an uptick of 18% from previous quarter as improved power supply allowed the company to restart operations in its second pelletiser line.

The London-listed company reported a total iron ore pellet production of 1,066 million metric tons for its second quarter, compared with 900,000 tons in first quarter.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

