Miner Ferrexpo's Q1 production hit by Ukraine crisis

April 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Friday iron ore pellet production in the first quarter was 11% lower than the previous three months due to logistical and operational challenges following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The London-listed group said it was reviewing alternative methods of delivery of its products to sea-borne markets, as the port where its berth is located remained closed, but delivery of iron ore pellets to European customers via rail and barge continued.

