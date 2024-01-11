Miner Ferrexpo reports 33% slump in annual iron ore production

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Thursday its annual production of iron ore pellets slumped 33% as the Ukraine-focused miner waded through a second year of disruptions caused by the Russian invasion.

The London-listed company reported total iron ore pellet production of 4.1 million tons for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 6.1 million tons last year.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

