Miner Ferrexpo reports 33% slump in annual iron ore production

January 11, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Thursday its annual production of iron ore pellets slumped 33% as the Ukraine-focused miner waded through a second year of disruptions caused by the Russian invasion.

The London-listed company reported total iron ore pellet production of 4.1 million tons for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 6.1 million tons last year.

