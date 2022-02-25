Miner Ferrexpo declares force majeure as exports halted at Ukraine port

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Friday it sent force majeure notices to some customers, as the iron ore miner suspended exports at the Pivdennyi port in southwest Ukraine, a day after Russian forces invaded the country.

The London-listed company said its operations close to the city of Horishni Plavni in central Ukraine were continuing as normal.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

