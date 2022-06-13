Miner Ferrexpo cuts production due to Ukraine conflict

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
June 13 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L, a London-listed miner with operations in Ukraine, was in advanced talks with additional port operators in central Europe for seaborne exports, it said on Monday, adding that it has lowered output amid the conflict with Russia.

Ferrexpo also said damages to transportation infrastructure had reduced its ability to use its barging operations that serve European customers.

