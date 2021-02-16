Miner Eramet sees higher core earnings this year after pandemic hit

Adds details

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French mining group Eramet ERMT.PA on Tuesday said it expected a rebound in core earnings this year as it has begun to recover from severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of 675 million euros ($817 million) for 2020, after a 184 million euro loss in 2019, but said the loss narrowed to 52 million euros in the second half.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 398 million euros, against 630 million in 2019.

The full-year EBITDA showed a much higher level in the second half than the 120 million euros reported for the first half, in line with Eramet's previous guidance.

An estimated negative impact on full-year EBITDA of 540 million euros related to the coronavirus crisis was partly offset by about 250 million euros in performance gains, notably due to record mining output and increased nickel ore exports, it said.

Based on momentum at the start of 2021 and a consensus of manganese and nickel prices, Eramet forecast EBITDA this year at around 600 million euros, assuming no further economic setback related to the pandemic, it said in a results statement.

The group previously reported a plunge in EBITDA and a net loss of 623 million euros for its first half, with a pandemic-related aviation slump hitting its Aubert & Duval (A&D) unit that Eramet is considering selling.

Eramet Chairwoman and Chief Executive Christel Bories told reporters on a call that "discussions are continuing" over the sale of A&D, declining to comment further on talks.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.