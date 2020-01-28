Miner Continental's investors approve sale to China's Zijin

Canadian miner Continental Gold Inc said on Tuesday its shareholders have voted in favour of a C$1.3 billion ($989.19 million) takeover offer from China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. Of the cast votes, 98.63% were in favour of the deal, the company said.
