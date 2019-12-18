Miner Centamin says Endeavour stalling in merger talks

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining EDV.TO will not share information vital to assessing its value until an extension to a deadline for making an offer for Centamin CEY.L is agreed, London-listed Centamin said on Wednesday.

Under English takeover law, Canada's Endeavour has until the end of December to make a firm offer for Centamin's assets.

