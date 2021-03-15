Miner Boliden says sick leave, production problems to hit Q1

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Miner Boliden warned on Monday that increased sick leave due to COVID-19 infections and production disruptions in the Aitik mine in Sweden and the Tara mine in Ireland would hit profits in the first quarter.

The negative effect is expected to be nearly 200 million crowns ($23.4 million) and will affect Boliden's business area Mines, the Swedish group said in a statement.

