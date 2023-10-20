Miner Boliden Q3 operating profit falls slightly more than expected

Adds detail on profit in paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden BOL.ST reported on Friday a slightly bigger than expected fall in third-quarter operating profit as metal prices and sales volumes fell amid weak economic activity.

The operating profit amounted to 1.91 billion crowns against 3.55 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 2.03 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

