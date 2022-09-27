Miner BHP wants to expand presence in Peru, says executive

LIMA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP BHP.AX wants to expand its presence in Peru through exploration of new projects, Rag Udd, who heads the company in the Americas, said on Tuesday at the Perumin mining conference.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and BHP is a part-owner of one of its largest copper mines, Antamina.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

