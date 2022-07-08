Miner BHP loses appeal against $6 bln-plus Brazil dam lawsuit
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AX has lost an appeal in a London court seeking to block a 5 billion pound-plus ($6 billion-plus) lawsuit by 200,000 Brazilians over a dam failure that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.
The Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that the group lawsuit, which is seeking damages for the 2015 disaster and is one of the largest in English legal history, can proceed in English courts.
Senior judges said they had dismissed each application to halt the case.
BHP is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
($1 = 0.8333 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Jason Neely)
((kirstin.ridley@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 513 5666;))
