Miner Barrick's first-quarter gold output down 17%

April 14 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday first-quarter production fell 17.7% from the previous three months, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines.

The company's total preliminary gold production stood at 990 million ounces in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.20 million ounces in the fourth quarter.

