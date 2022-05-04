US Markets
GOLD

Miner Barrick Gold quarterly profit falls on lower output

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

May 4 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

The company said net earnings fell to $438 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $538 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular