Miner Barrick Gold quarterly profit falls on lower output

May 4 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

The company said net earnings fell to $438 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $538 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

