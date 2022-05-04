US Markets
GOLD

Miner Barrick Gold quarterly profit falls on lower output

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

Adds prices, background, costs

May 4 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

The omicron coronavirus variant has caused labor shortages and other production disruptions, forcing rivals like Newmont Corp NEM.N to take a hit of as much as 150,000 ounces in the first quarter.

Barrick said its all in sustaining costs, an industry metric that reflects total costs associated with production, was up at $1,164 per ounce of gold from $1,018 per ounce a year earlier.

The miner's realized gold price rose to $1,876 per ounce from $1,777 per ounce in the quarter, while it increased nearly 14% to $4.68 per pound for copper.

Barrick also declared a dividend of 20 cents per share for the first quarter, nearly double from the previous quarter.

The company said net earnings fell to $438 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $538 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD NEM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular