Miner B2Gold says Mali border shutdown to be short-lived after coup

TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Miner B2Gold Corp BTO.TO expects the shutdown of land and air borders in Mali to last "days or weeks, not months," its chief executive said on Thursday, after Tuesday's overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"The intention is to re-open as soon as possible," B2Gold CEO Clive Johnson told Reuters on Thursday, citing discussions with officials in government.

Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after soldiers detained him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

Leaders of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened over the crisis on Thursday, after it suspended Mali, shut off borders and halted financial flows.

The bloc was planning to send a delegation of presidents including the leaders of Niger, Senegal and Ghana to Mali's capital, Bamako, to seek a resolution to the crisis, a regional diplomat and a senior official told Reuters.

Border closures threaten to limit miners' ability to export their gold, which is typically flown out of Mali to be refined.

B2Gold and other miners said on Wednesday they were operating as usual.

B2Gold's flagship Fekola mine produced 147,424 ounces of gold in the second quarter.

Johnson reiterated the miner had sufficient supplies to maintain activities through the end of the third quarter and beyond and could tap ore stockpiles if needed.

“Because of COVID actually we have even larger stockpiles than we normally would have, so we’re in very good shape," he said.

