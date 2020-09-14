Miner Atlantic Nickle to invest $335 million in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Atlantic Nickel, a miner backed by British private equity fund Appian, will invest $335 million starting in 2026 to build an underground nickel sulphide mine in Brazil's Bahia state, the company said on Monday.

The investment is focused on the emerging electric batteries market and should consolidate Atlantic Nickel as one of the largest suppliers of nickel sulphide in the world.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Sandra Maler)

