Miner Antofagasta's first-half profit slumps on costs, drought

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L reported a fall in half-year profit on Thursday, as higher costs, lower copper grades and a persistent drought in the South American country hit its copper production.

The group said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months ended June 30 came in at $1.24 billion, compared with $2.4 billion last year.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

