Miner Antofagasta's first-half profit slumps on costs, drought

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Chilean miner Antofagasta reported a fall in half-year profit on Thursday, as higher costs, lower copper grades and a persistent drought in the South American country hit its copper production.

The group said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months ended June 30 came in at $1.24 billion, compared with $2.4 billion last year.

