Miner Antofagasta reports higher half-yearly profit

August 10, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Thursday reported a 7.5% increase in first-half core profit on rising sales volumes of copper, gold and molybdenum, higher realised by-product prices, and a stronger Chilean peso.

The London-listed company recorded EBITDA for six months ended June 30 of $1.33 billion as compared with $1.24 billion last year.

