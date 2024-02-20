Miner Antofagasta reports higher 2023 profit

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Tuesday reported a 5% rise in 2023 full-year profit as copper production and prices increased, offsetting higher costs.

The group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $3.1 billion, up from $2.9 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.