Miner Antofagasta reports higher 2023 profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Clara Denina for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Tuesday reported a 5% rise in 2023 full-year profit as copper production and prices increased, offsetting higher costs.

The group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $3.1 billion, up from $2.9 billion in 2022.

