US Markets

Miner Antofagasta Q3 copper output falls but maintains full year guidance

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean miner Antofagasta on Wednesday reported a 4.6% drop in third-quarter output on the previous quarter but maintained its 2020 production guidance.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday reported a 4.6% drop in third-quarter output on the previous quarter but maintained its 2020 production guidance.

The company, which operates four mines in Chile, said copper production during the third quarter was 169,600 tonnes, down 4.6% compared with the second quarter, mainly due to lower production due to major maintenance work at its flagship Los Pelambres mine and lower grades at its Antucoya operations.

Copper output was 541,300 tonnes for the first nine months of the year, 7.3% lower than in the same period last year but output guidance for 2020 is unchanged at between 725,000 to 755,000 tonnes, the miner said.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular