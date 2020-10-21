Miner Antofagasta Q3 copper output falls but maintains full year guidance

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday reported a 4.6% drop in third-quarter output on the previous quarter but maintained its 2020 production guidance.

The company, which operates four mines in Chile, said copper production during the third quarter was 169,600 tonnes, down 4.6% compared with the second quarter, mainly due to lower production due to major maintenance work at its flagship Los Pelambres mine and lower grades at its Antucoya operations.

Copper output was 541,300 tonnes for the first nine months of the year, 7.3% lower than in the same period last year but output guidance for 2020 is unchanged at between 725,000 to 755,000 tonnes, the miner said.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)

