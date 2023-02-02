Miner Anglo American's fourth quarter output rises as copper production jumps

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Thursday its fourth quarter production rose 10%, supported by copper output at its Quellaveco mine in Peru and strong rough diamond production from De Beers.

The group reported a 52% surge in quarterly copper output to 244,000 tonnes thanks to its performance at Quellaveco, but retained its 2023 copper production forecast as operations in Chile remained broadly flat.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

