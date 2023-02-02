AAL

Miner Anglo American's fourth quarter output rises as copper production jumps

February 02, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Thursday its fourth quarter production rose 10%, supported by copper output at its Quellaveco mine in Peru and strong rough diamond production from De Beers.

The group reported a 52% surge in quarterly copper output to 244,000 tonnes thanks to its performance at Quellaveco, but retained its 2023 copper production forecast as operations in Chile remained broadly flat.

