Miner Anglo American says Cutifani to step down as CEO

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mining company Anglo American AAL.L on Wednesday named Duncan Wanblad as its new chief executive officer to succeed Mark Cutifani, who will step down in April after nine years at the company's helm.

