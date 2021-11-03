Miner Anglo American says Cutifani to step down as CEO

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mining company Anglo American AAL.L on Wednesday named Duncan Wanblad as its new chief executive officer to succeed Mark Cutifani, who will step down in April after nine years at the company's helm.

