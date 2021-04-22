Miner Anglo American reports first-quarter production up 3%

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Mining group Anglo American's AAL.L total first-quarter production rose 3% year on year despite some operations running at 95% capacity because of COVID-19 disruptions, it said on Thursday.

