Miner Anglo American lowers production guidance after 10% Q1 drop

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American's AAL.L first-quarter production fell 10% year on year, partly owing to operations running at reduced capacity because of higher rates of COVID-19 infections among workers, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed company also lowered full-year guidance on volumes and unit cost for metals including platinum, iron ore and metallurgical coal to reflect inflationary pressure on prices, particularly diesel.

Copper production fell 13% to 139,500 tonnes in the first quarter, from 160,300 tonnes in the same period last year, because of lower grades.

