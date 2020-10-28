US Markets
Miner Agnico's quarterly profit boosted by gold price surge

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO, AEM.N reported a near three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and sales volume following a ramp-up in operations.

Massive stimulus packages to aid economies reeling from coronavirus-driven woes and a low interest rate environment helped drive about 25% increase in prices of gold this year as the metal is seen as an inflation hedge.

Agnico said average realized price for gold jumped 29.1% to $1,911 per ounce in the third quarter from a year earlier, while gold production rose over 3% to 492,693 ounces.

The company said it expects similar production levels in the current quarter.

Net income rose to $222.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $76.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $980.6 million from $683 million.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

