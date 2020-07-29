US Markets
Miner Agnico's quarterly profit boosted by gold price surge

Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines reported a near four-fold rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in gold prices, while its costs tied to exploration also fell.

Net income rose to $105.3 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $27.8 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

