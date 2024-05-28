MineHub Technologies Welcomes New CFO

Minehub Technologies, Inc. (TSE:MHUB) has released an update.

MineHub Technologies Inc. has announced Monika Russell as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2024. Russell, with over 20 years of experience in various industries including tech and finance, is set to replace Gavin Cooper, enhancing MineHub’s leadership as they continue to grow. The company also scheduled to release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 financial results on May 29, 2024.

