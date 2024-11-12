MineHub Launches Tool to Optimize Concentrates Operations

News & Insights

November 12, 2024

Minehub Technologies, Inc. (TSE:MHUB) has released an update.

MineHub Technologies Inc. has launched an Assay Exchange Dashboard to enhance the management of concentrates operations for mining companies. This cutting-edge tool offers real-time insights and streamlines processes by integrating data from various sources, resulting in more efficient decision-making and operations. The dashboard aims to reduce assay exchange times and optimize invoicing cycles, providing a competitive edge in the fast-paced concentrates market.

