MineHub Launches Tool to Optimize Concentrates Operations

Minehub Technologies, Inc. (TSE:MHUB) has released an update.
MineHub Technologies Inc. has launched an Assay Exchange Dashboard to enhance the management of concentrates operations for mining companies. This cutting-edge tool offers real-time insights and streamlines processes by integrating data from various sources, resulting in more efficient decision-making and operations. The dashboard aims to reduce assay exchange times and optimize invoicing cycles, providing a competitive edge in the fast-paced concentrates market.
