News & Insights

Stocks

MinebeaMitsumi Reviews Acquisition Amid Quality Concerns

November 10, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MinebeaMitsumi (JP:6479) has released an update.

MinebeaMitsumi is reviewing its planned acquisition of Tsubaki Nakashima’s ball screws and ball ways business following revelations of quality data falsification. A special investigation has been launched by Tsubaki Nakashima to address the issue, with MinebeaMitsumi assessing the impact before proceeding with the acquisition. The company assures that this situation will have minimal effect on its financial results.

For further insights into JP:6479 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNBEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.