MinebeaMitsumi Reviews Acquisition Amid Quality Concerns

MinebeaMitsumi (JP:6479) has released an update.

MinebeaMitsumi is reviewing its planned acquisition of Tsubaki Nakashima’s ball screws and ball ways business following revelations of quality data falsification. A special investigation has been launched by Tsubaki Nakashima to address the issue, with MinebeaMitsumi assessing the impact before proceeding with the acquisition. The company assures that this situation will have minimal effect on its financial results.

